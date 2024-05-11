Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,000 shares, an increase of 660.0% from the April 15th total of 5,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Price Performance

KWHIY opened at $14.90 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.39. Kawasaki Heavy Industries has a one year low of $7.88 and a one year high of $15.36.

Get Kawasaki Heavy Industries alerts:

Kawasaki Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:KWHIY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter. Kawasaki Heavy Industries had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 4.11%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries Company Profile

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in aerospace systems, energy solution and marine engineering, precision machinery and robot, rolling stock, and motorcycle and engine businesses in Japan and internationally. It manufactures aircraft for the Japan ministry of defense; helicopters; and helicopter and jet engines for commercial aircrafts.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kawasaki Heavy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.