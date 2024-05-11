KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,098,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
KDDI Price Performance
KDDIY opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.01. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.
KDDI Company Profile
