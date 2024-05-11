KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY) Short Interest Update

KDDI Co. (OTCMKTS:KDDIY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a growth of 500.0% from the April 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,098,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

KDDIY opened at $13.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.24. The firm has a market cap of $64.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 0.01. KDDI has a fifty-two week low of $13.36 and a fifty-two week high of $17.15.

KDDI Corporation provides telecommunications services in Japan and internationally. It operates in two segments, Personal Services and Business Services. The Personal Services segment offers telecommunication services and other services such as finance, energy, and LX through its multi-brands au, UQ mobile, and povo.

