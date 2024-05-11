Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR) Director Gerald Laderman Buys 5,000 Shares of Stock

Kemper Co. (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) Director Gerald Laderman purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $61.01 per share, for a total transaction of $305,050.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 16,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,018,867. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Kemper stock opened at $60.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.21. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $58.80 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.05. Kemper Co. has a 12 month low of $38.32 and a 12 month high of $64.69.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Kemper had a positive return on equity of 3.03% and a negative net margin of 2.52%. Kemper’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. Analysts anticipate that Kemper Co. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 10th. Kemper’s dividend payout ratio is presently -65.26%.

KMPR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James upped their target price on Kemper from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Kemper from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Kemper from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Kemper in a research report on Monday, April 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kemper presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.40.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Kemper by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 71,848 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,449,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in Kemper by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 37,881 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,844,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Kemper by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 18,220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $766,000 after buying an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina raised its position in shares of Kemper by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 26,692 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Kemper by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 75,450 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,672,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, engages in the provision of insurance products to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life & Health Insurance.

