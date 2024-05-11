Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.200 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.140. The company issued revenue guidance of $15.6 billion-$15.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $15.6 billion.

Shares of KVUE remained flat at $20.54 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 15,019,483 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,524,332. Kenvue has a 52 week low of $17.82 and a 52 week high of $27.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company has a market cap of $39.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.33.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Kenvue had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.79 billion. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 24.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Kenvue will post 1.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 7th. Kenvue’s payout ratio is currently 102.56%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on KVUE shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Kenvue in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an underperform rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Kenvue from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Kenvue in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a neutral rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, HSBC raised their price objective on Kenvue from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.38.

Kenvue Inc operates as a consumer health company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Self Care, Skin Health and Beauty, and Essential Health. The Self Care segment offers cough, cold and allergy, pain care, digestive health, smoking cessation, eye care, and other products under the Tylenol, Motrin, Benadryl, Nicorette, Zarbee's, ORSLTM, Rhinocort, Calpol, and Zyrtec brands.

