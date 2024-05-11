Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Shares of KTCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 8,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.45. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.
Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.
Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.
