Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Key Tronic Price Performance

Shares of KTCC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.46. 8,508 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,217. The stock has a market cap of $47.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 223.00 and a beta of 1.45. Key Tronic has a 1-year low of $3.72 and a 1-year high of $6.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.61 and a 200-day moving average of $4.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Key Tronic had a return on equity of 0.20% and a net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $145.42 million for the quarter.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Key Tronic

Key Tronic Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Key Tronic stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Key Tronic Co. ( NASDAQ:KTCC Free Report ) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 447,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,848 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned approximately 4.16% of Key Tronic worth $2,085,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 40.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Corporation provides contract manufacturing services to original equipment manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing services. Its services include product design; surface mount technologies and pin through hole capability for printed circuit board assembly; tool making; precision plastic molding; sheet metal fabrication and painting; liquid injection molding; complex assembly; prototype design; and full product assembly services.

