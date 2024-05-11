KeyCorp Boosts Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) Price Target to $110.00

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) had its target price upped by KeyCorp from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research report on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $105.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $98.47.

Get Microchip Technology alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MCHP

Microchip Technology Trading Up 0.0 %

NASDAQ MCHP opened at $91.50 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Microchip Technology has a 12 month low of $68.75 and a 12 month high of $96.14. The company has a market capitalization of $49.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.60.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.38%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Microchip Technology will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be paid a $0.452 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is currently 51.87%.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total value of $165,283.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,759,722.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,970 shares of Microchip Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.90, for a total transaction of $165,283.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,893 shares in the company, valued at $2,759,722.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $110,000. Rockline Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $4,449,000. 17 Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,827,000. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 80.4% during the fourth quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 29,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,697,000 after purchasing an additional 13,326 shares during the period. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 13.9% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 145,575 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,128,000 after purchasing an additional 17,776 shares during the period. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Microchip Technology Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Microchip Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microchip Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.