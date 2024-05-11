Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS) Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish Sells 214 Shares

Kinaxis Inc. (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Stefanie Ann Gordish sold 214 shares of Kinaxis stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$150.24, for a total transaction of C$32,152.34. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 287 shares in the company, valued at C$43,120.20.

Kinaxis Trading Down 0.4 %

KXS traded down C$0.57 during trading on Friday, hitting C$149.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,878. The firm has a market capitalization of C$4.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 311.40, a PEG ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.76. Kinaxis Inc. has a twelve month low of C$129.13 and a twelve month high of C$191.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$150.30 and its 200-day moving average price is C$151.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.39.

Kinaxis (TSE:KXS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported C$0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.68 by C($0.09). Kinaxis had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company had revenue of C$152.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$153.36 million. Analysts anticipate that Kinaxis Inc. will post 2.898347 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KXS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$235.00 to C$215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. National Bankshares cut their price target on Kinaxis from C$250.00 to C$225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kinaxis from C$220.00 to C$200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Kinaxis from C$210.00 to C$200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$199.44.

Kinaxis Company Profile

Kinaxis Inc provides cloud-based subscription software for supply chain operations in the United States, Europe, Asia, and Canada. It offers RapidResponse, a cloud-based platform, which provides advanced planning, sales and operation planning, supply and demand planning, inventory management, and command and control center services.

