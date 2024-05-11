KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC) Shares Acquired by Findlay Park Partners LLP

Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its position in shares of KLA Co. (NASDAQ:KLAC – Free Report) by 50.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 193,882 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,402 shares during the quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP’s holdings in KLA were worth $112,704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KLAC. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of KLA during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of KLA by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 75 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In related news, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,809,017.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other KLA news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 7,018 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $705.04, for a total transaction of $4,947,970.72. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,375 shares in the company, valued at $22,825,670. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Oreste Donzella sold 3,257 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.85, for a total value of $2,272,897.45. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,922 shares in the company, valued at $11,809,017.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 24,284 shares of company stock valued at $17,260,138 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

KLAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on KLA from $670.00 to $690.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on KLA from $565.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of KLA in a research note on Friday, April 26th. UBS Group lifted their target price on KLA from $605.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on KLA from $725.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, KLA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $722.26.

KLA Trading Up 1.1 %

KLAC stock traded up $7.60 during trading on Friday, reaching $718.27. 448,796 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 923,188. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $690.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $615.31. KLA Co. has a 52-week low of $381.82 and a 52-week high of $729.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.71 billion, a PE ratio of 37.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.33.

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The semiconductor company reported $5.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.94 by $0.32. KLA had a return on equity of 102.37% and a net margin of 27.19%. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $5.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that KLA Co. will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

KLA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. KLA’s payout ratio is 30.38%.

KLA Company Profile

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; and PCB, Display and Component Inspection.

