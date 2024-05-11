Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Mizuho from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 12th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an overweight rating and set a $38.00 price objective on shares of Klaviyo in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Klaviyo from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They set a sector weight rating on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Klaviyo in a report on Tuesday, April 2nd. They set a sector perform rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Klaviyo has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Klaviyo Stock Performance

Shares of KVYO traded down $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $23.65. The company had a trading volume of 2,282,340 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,374. Klaviyo has a 52 week low of $21.51 and a 52 week high of $39.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.76.

Klaviyo (NYSE:KVYO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $210.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.08 million. Klaviyo’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Klaviyo will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Landon Edmond sold 3,545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.15, for a total value of $85,611.75. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 167,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,036,117.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KVYO. Skylands Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at $172,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Klaviyo during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,087,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Klaviyo in the third quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Glynn Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $8,478,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in Klaviyo in the third quarter worth approximately $5,111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.43% of the company’s stock.

About Klaviyo

(Get Free Report)

Klaviyo, Inc, a technology company, provides a software-as-a-service platform in the United States, other Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Klaviyo, a cloud-native platform for data store, segmentation engine, campaigns and flows, and messaging infrastructure.

Further Reading

