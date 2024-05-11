Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System decreased its stake in Knowles Co. (NYSE:KN – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 768 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Knowles were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in shares of Knowles by 220.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 684,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $12,251,000 after acquiring an additional 470,376 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Knowles by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,991,982 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $177,601,000 after purchasing an additional 419,939 shares in the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Knowles in the 3rd quarter worth $3,453,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Knowles in the fourth quarter valued at $4,083,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Knowles by 12.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,938,048 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $28,702,000 after buying an additional 220,911 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Knowles from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Knowles news, SVP Raymond D. Cabrera sold 10,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.90, for a total transaction of $174,070.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,603,303. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Trading Down 1.0 %

Knowles stock opened at $17.25 on Friday. Knowles Co. has a 1 year low of $12.78 and a 1 year high of $18.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $15.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.60 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.75.

Knowles (NYSE:KN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $215.20 million for the quarter. Knowles had a return on equity of 5.98% and a net margin of 10.54%.

Knowles Profile

(Free Report)

Knowles Corporation offers capacitors, radio frequency (RF) filtering products, balanced armature speakers, micro-acoustic microphones, and audio solutions in Asia, the United States, Europe, other Americas, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Precision Devices (PD); Medtech & Specialty Audio (MSA); and Consumer MEMS Microphones (CMM).

Recommended Stories

