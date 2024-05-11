Komodo (KMD) Market Capitalization Hits $55.03 Million

Komodo (KMD) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 11th. One Komodo coin can now be bought for about $0.40 or 0.00000667 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Komodo has a market cap of $55.03 million and approximately $3.21 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Komodo has traded down 3.8% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.50 or 0.00055192 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00037352 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.55 or 0.00014087 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000612 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0547 or 0.00000090 BTC.

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,849,412 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official website is komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

