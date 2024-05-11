Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 13,422 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 111,605 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,422 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.23% of ManpowerGroup worth $8,869,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 88.3% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,185 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,826,000 after buying an additional 24,466 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the third quarter worth approximately $1,019,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 91.2% in the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 17,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 8,318 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of ManpowerGroup during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,603,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP lifted its stake in shares of ManpowerGroup by 376.8% during the 3rd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 23,688 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after buying an additional 18,720 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ManpowerGroup alerts:

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.6 %

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.70. 328,196 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 398,049. The stock has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $74.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.35 and a 12-month high of $88.91.

ManpowerGroup Increases Dividend

ManpowerGroup ( NYSE:MAN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The business services provider reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 0.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.54 per share. This is a positive change from ManpowerGroup’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.47. This represents a dividend yield of 3.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 3rd. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is presently 303.10%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MAN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Truist Financial raised their price target on ManpowerGroup from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com downgraded ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on ManpowerGroup from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on MAN

About ManpowerGroup

(Free Report)

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services worldwide. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands. It also offers various assessment services; training and development services; career and talent management; and outsourcing services related to human resources functions primarily in the areas of large-scale recruiting and workforce-intensive initiatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ManpowerGroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ManpowerGroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.