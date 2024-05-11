Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Acquires 136 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,887 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWN. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Performa Ltd US LLC now owns 76,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,821,000 after purchasing an additional 19,515 shares during the last quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 160,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,871,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dravo Bay LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Dravo Bay LLC now owns 5,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWN traded down $0.96 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $156.19. 2,327,185 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,328,954. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 1.17. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $124.97 and a 52 week high of $159.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $153.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $147.96.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

