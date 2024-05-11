Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Boosts Holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 13.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 245,574 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,243 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $8,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 1,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Friedenthal Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Fifth Third Bancorp news, COO James C. Leonard sold 26,500 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.66, for a total value of $971,490.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 229,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,407,751.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jude Schramm sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $93,750.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 136,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,134,575. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,857 shares of company stock worth $1,787,638 over the last three months. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on FITB. Evercore ISI raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $39.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a report on Monday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.50.

Fifth Third Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,048,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,640,410. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 12-month low of $22.49 and a 12-month high of $39.04.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 17.70%. The firm had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Fifth Third Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Further Reading

