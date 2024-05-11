Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 1,435 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 5.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,804 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $2,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Aviva PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 406.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 126,306 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,407,000 after buying an additional 101,348 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Omnicom Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $200,000. Arvest Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Omnicom Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,969,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 433,144 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,471,000 after purchasing an additional 13,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,627.9% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 66,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,752,000 after purchasing an additional 62,640 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on OMC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Omnicom Group from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Barclays raised shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $91.00 to $106.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.40.

Omnicom Group Stock Performance

Shares of OMC stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $95.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,029,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,847,182. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50 day moving average of $93.41 and a 200 day moving average of $87.25. Omnicom Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.20 and a 12-month high of $99.23. The stock has a market cap of $18.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.96.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 16th. The business services provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.15. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 9.96%. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Omnicom Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is presently 37.84%.

Insider Transactions at Omnicom Group

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.68, for a total value of $41,984.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $911,044.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Omnicom Group Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and branding, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.