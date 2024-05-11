Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Buys 587 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,411 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 587 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Pacific Financial raised its stake in Nutrien by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. First Pacific Financial now owns 12,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 8,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 4.7% during the third quarter. Ruggaard & Associates LLC now owns 5,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 0.7% during the third quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 50,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,100,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 8.7% during the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on NTR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research note on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $66.00 in a report on Monday, April 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.45.

Nutrien Stock Performance

NTR stock remained flat at $58.17 on Friday. 2,178,392 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,623,284. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52 week low of $47.90 and a 52 week high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $53.56 and a 200-day moving average of $53.67. The company has a market capitalization of $28.77 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 0.88.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 3.01%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is presently 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

