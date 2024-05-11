Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Cuts Holdings in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 136,126 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 21,962 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $8,360,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in PYPL. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new position in PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $418,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 15,551 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $955,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in PayPal by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,918,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $117,821,000 after purchasing an additional 37,439 shares during the last quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in PayPal by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,635 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 980 shares during the period. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PayPal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.93. 8,745,768 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,310,842. The company has a market cap of $65.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $76.54. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.08 and a 200 day moving average of $60.77.

Insider Buying and Selling at PayPal

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by ($0.14). PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The firm had revenue of $7.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on PYPL shares. DZ Bank cut PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 9th. Stephens boosted their price objective on PayPal from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on PayPal from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on PayPal from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on PayPal from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Twenty-four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.73.

PayPal Company Profile

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

