Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,791 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $12,576,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Motco increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 172.0% during the third quarter. Motco now owns 68 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 833.3% in the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Woodard & Co. Asset Management Group Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $478.74. 3,347,159 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,368,322. The company has a market capitalization of $433.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $471.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $444.83. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $375.83 and a 1 year high of $483.23.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

