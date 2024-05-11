Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Grows Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 542,780 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 113,443 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies accounts for 2.0% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.09% of Lowe’s Companies worth $120,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Lowe’s Companies in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Lowe’s Companies by 85.4% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 152 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Capital Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the third quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Gordon Haskett reissued a “hold” rating and set a $245.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $258.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $252.67.

Lowe’s Companies Stock Down 0.5 %

LOW traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $235.03. 1,336,848 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,902,560. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $239.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $221.86. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $181.85 and a 52-week high of $262.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The home improvement retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.09. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.94% and a negative return on equity of 51.42%. The firm had revenue of $18.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 12.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 23rd. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.43%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

