Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $10.45 Million Stock Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 5.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 132,324 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 7,042 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $10,448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in CVS Health by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 117,162,626 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $8,180,295,000 after purchasing an additional 485,744 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in CVS Health by 29.1% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 27,487,238 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,919,159,000 after buying an additional 6,194,441 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,214,296 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $992,442,000 after acquiring an additional 305,564 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in CVS Health by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,136,920 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $987,041,000 after acquiring an additional 303,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,950,289 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $993,351,000 after purchasing an additional 232,464 shares during the period. 80.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CVS Health stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.82. 9,288,418 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,716,528. CVS Health Co. has a fifty-two week low of $53.70 and a fifty-two week high of $83.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.81, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $72.84.

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $88.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.53%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.665 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 19th. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVS shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $76.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $60.00 price target (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Argus lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded CVS Health from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $87.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, UBS Group downgraded CVS Health from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.75.

In related news, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,059,916.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Edward J. Ludwig purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $53.88 per share, for a total transaction of $53,880.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 21,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,165,424.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Prem S. Shah sold 29,473 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.95, for a total value of $2,267,947.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,059,916.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

