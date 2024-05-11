Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $104.25 Million Stock Position in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 332,961 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 720 shares during the quarter. Motorola Solutions accounts for about 1.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Motorola Solutions were worth $104,247,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Motorola Solutions by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,350,325 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $639,853,000 after acquiring an additional 37,718 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,155,597 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $674,896,000 after acquiring an additional 96,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Motorola Solutions by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,006,858 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $546,347,000 after purchasing an additional 8,514 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Motorola Solutions by 1.5% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,841,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $501,436,000 after acquiring an additional 27,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Motorola Solutions by 2.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,605,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $437,190,000 after acquiring an additional 36,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Motorola Solutions

In related news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,961,229.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Motorola Solutions news, SVP Cynthia Yazdi sold 4,744 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.30, for a total transaction of $1,585,919.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 8,858 shares in the company, valued at $2,961,229.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Katherine A. Maher sold 2,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.68, for a total value of $927,488.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $403,625.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,169 shares of company stock valued at $2,803,460 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Motorola Solutions Price Performance

Shares of MSI stock traded up $2.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $362.85. The stock had a trading volume of 611,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 833,531. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $345.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $325.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.52 billion, a PE ratio of 44.84, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16. Motorola Solutions, Inc. has a 12 month low of $269.64 and a 12 month high of $364.06.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $3.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.82 billion. Motorola Solutions had a return on equity of 398.16% and a net margin of 13.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.38 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Motorola Solutions, Inc. will post 12.01 EPS for the current year.

Motorola Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 48.45%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on MSI. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research report on Friday, February 9th. StockNews.com raised Motorola Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Motorola Solutions in a research report on Monday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on Motorola Solutions from $362.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $400.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Motorola Solutions has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $357.43.

Motorola Solutions Company Profile

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides public safety and enterprise security solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Software and Services. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video security devices and infrastructure, as well as the implementation and integration of systems, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety, and commercial customers who operate private communications networks and video security solutions, as well as manage a mobile workforce.

