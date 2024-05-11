Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $162.42 Million Stock Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 4.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,152,451 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 53,399 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 2.7% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $162,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% in the third quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,239 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 28.5% in the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 8,938 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after buying an additional 1,982 shares during the period. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 37.9% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 96,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,763,000 after buying an additional 26,615 shares during the period. Massachusetts Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Wealth Management Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 9.8% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 18,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Alphabet from $172.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Raymond James raised their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Alphabet from $154.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.67.

Alphabet Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of GOOG stock traded down $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $170.29. The company had a trading volume of 18,740,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,197,292. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $114.93 and a 12 month high of $176.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.15 and a quick ratio of 2.15. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $154.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $144.81. The company has a market cap of $2.10 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The information services provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by $0.38. Alphabet had a return on equity of 29.52% and a net margin of 25.90%. The company had revenue of $80.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 10th.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 2,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.76, for a total transaction of $369,096.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,891 shares in the company, valued at $1,035,402.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ruth Porat sold 48,077 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.22, for a total value of $6,597,125.94. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 1,777,106 shares in the company, valued at $243,854,485.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,629 shares of company stock worth $37,091,240 over the last 90 days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.