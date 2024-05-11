Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.74 Million Stock Position in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL – Free Report) by 13.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 120,009 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 18,061 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $3,738,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FL. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker in the third quarter worth $310,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Foot Locker by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 110,967 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Foot Locker by 17.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,187 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC increased its stake in Foot Locker by 550.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 56,456 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 47,774 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Foot Locker by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 24,199 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares during the period.

Foot Locker Stock Performance

Shares of Foot Locker stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,179,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,879,144. Foot Locker, Inc. has a one year low of $14.84 and a one year high of $42.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.42.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Foot Locker ( NYSE:FL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Foot Locker had a positive return on equity of 4.25% and a negative net margin of 4.04%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.28 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upgraded Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a report on Friday, March 22nd. StockNews.com cut Foot Locker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $12.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $26.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.56.

Foot Locker Profile

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a footwear and apparel retailer in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and the Middle East. Its brand portfolio includes Foot Locker, a brand comprising sneakers and apparel; Kids Foot Locker, which offers athletic footwear, apparel, and accessories for children; and Champs Sports that operates as a mall-based specialty athletic footwear and apparel retailer.

