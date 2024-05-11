Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $3.80 Million Stock Position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLIC – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 841 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned about 0.12% of Kulicke and Soffa Industries worth $3,801,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KLIC. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 31.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,903,559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $141,200,000 after buying an additional 697,496 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 102.6% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 673,859 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,770,000 after purchasing an additional 341,300 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,821,598 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $137,214,000 after purchasing an additional 251,773 shares during the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kulicke and Soffa Industries during the fourth quarter worth $9,215,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kulicke and Soffa Industries by 6.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,670,432 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $129,863,000 after buying an additional 159,483 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Kulicke and Soffa Industries

In other Kulicke and Soffa Industries news, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $47.51 per share, with a total value of $47,510.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 92,072 shares in the company, valued at $4,374,340.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Robert Nestor Chylak sold 8,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.97, for a total transaction of $429,515.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,187,032.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter T. M. Kong purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.51 per share, for a total transaction of $47,510.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 92,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,374,340.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Trading Up 0.3 %

Kulicke and Soffa Industries stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.11. The stock had a trading volume of 229,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,853. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $48.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.33. Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.20 and a 12 month high of $60.20. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.43 and a beta of 1.48.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries (NASDAQ:KLIC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($1.19). Kulicke and Soffa Industries had a negative net margin of 8.94% and a positive return on equity of 2.22%. The firm had revenue of $172.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.20 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 22nd. Kulicke and Soffa Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently -67.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on KLIC. TheStreet lowered Kulicke and Soffa Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Kulicke and Soffa Industries in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley cut their price target on Kulicke and Soffa Industries from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.00.

Kulicke and Soffa Industries Profile

Kulicke and Soffa Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells capital equipment and tools used to assemble semiconductor devices. It operates through four segments: Ball Bonding Equipment, Wedge Bonding Equipment, Advanced Solutions, and Aftermarket Products and Services (APS). The company offers ball bonding equipment, wafer level bonding equipment, wedge bonding equipment; and advanced display, die-attach, and thermocompression systems and solutions, as well as tools, spares and services for equipment.

Further Reading

