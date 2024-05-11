Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Has $9.22 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 302,678 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,723 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $9,217,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLW. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Corning by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,615,078 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $536,114,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301,745 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in shares of Corning by 7.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 28,714,901 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $874,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055,388 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Corning by 1,329.2% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,321,494 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $40,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229,031 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Corning by 302.7% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,496,362 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,564,000 after buying an additional 1,124,787 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Corning by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,899,529 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $667,279,000 after buying an additional 1,060,450 shares in the last quarter. 69.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GLW traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, reaching $34.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,891,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,006,515. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $25.26 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $32.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.67.

Corning ( NYSE:GLW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The electronics maker reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.12 billion. Corning had a net margin of 4.96% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 157.75%.

In other news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,210,652.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Corning news, VP Martin J. Curran sold 16,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.70, for a total transaction of $553,219.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 65,598 shares in the company, valued at $2,210,652.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey W. Evenson sold 103,437 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.19, for a total transaction of $3,433,074.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 70,110 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,326,950.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 239,841 shares of company stock valued at $7,971,257 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on GLW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Corning from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “positive” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Corning in a research note on Monday, April 1st. HSBC downgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Corning in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Corning from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Corning has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.00.

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

