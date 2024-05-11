Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 12,334 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4.6% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 42,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $9,313,000 after buying an additional 1,842 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association acquired a new stake in General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at $1,642,000. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 0.5% in the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 62,112 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $13,725,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,060 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in General Dynamics by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 6,444 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 103,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,816,065.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other General Dynamics news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 13,567 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.51, for a total value of $3,914,215.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,816,065.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Phebe N. Novakovic sold 49,850 shares of General Dynamics stock in a transaction on Friday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.50, for a total value of $14,182,325.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 768,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $218,773,956.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 65,987 shares of company stock valued at $18,836,700. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on General Dynamics from $291.00 to $322.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $305.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Monday, April 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on General Dynamics from $325.00 to $320.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $300.53.

NYSE:GD traded up $0.47 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $296.44. 1,019,423 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,207,241. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $202.35 and a 52 week high of $297.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $264.89.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $2.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.01). General Dynamics had a net margin of 7.85% and a return on equity of 16.48%. The business had revenue of $10.73 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.26 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that General Dynamics Co. will post 14.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th were issued a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.32. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.33%.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

