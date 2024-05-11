Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Lowers Position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 36.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 47,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,448 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $4,053,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MOAT. Addison Advisors LLC bought a new stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF in the third quarter worth $31,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 105.1% in the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the third quarter valued at $67,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank increased its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock traded up $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $88.25. 492,962 shares of the stock traded hands. The firm has a market cap of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of 27.21 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.52.

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

