Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 20,184 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 48.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,724 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,184 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $2,821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in Kroger in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. SouthState Corp raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 334.3% during the fourth quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in Kroger by 370.1% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 430.8% in the third quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 637 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC raised its stake in Kroger by 613.0% during the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Kroger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. BNP Paribas reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a report on Monday, April 8th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Kroger in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $63.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.17.

Kroger Price Performance

KR stock traded up $0.90 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,450,799 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,251,424. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.50 and its 200-day moving average is $48.91. The Kroger Co. has a 1 year low of $42.10 and a 1 year high of $58.34. The company has a market capitalization of $40.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. Kroger had a return on equity of 31.44% and a net margin of 1.44%. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th will be issued a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total transaction of $224,070.87. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Valerie L. Jabbar sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.52, for a total value of $832,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 77,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,313,681.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 3,929 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.03, for a total value of $224,070.87. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $214,889.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,796 shares of company stock worth $3,118,767 in the last 90 days. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

