Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Purchases 22,688 Shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hasbro, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAS – Free Report) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,326,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,688 shares during the period. Hasbro comprises approximately 1.1% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.96% of Hasbro worth $67,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hasbro during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Hasbro by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV bought a new position in shares of Hasbro during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hasbro in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its stake in shares of Hasbro by 118.4% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Hasbro Stock Performance

Shares of HAS traded down $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $60.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 836,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,740,780. Hasbro, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.66 and a fifty-two week high of $73.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hasbro ( NASDAQ:HAS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.34. Hasbro had a positive return on equity of 25.41% and a negative net margin of 29.60%. The company had revenue of $757.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Hasbro, Inc. will post 3.61 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HAS. StockNews.com raised Hasbro from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Hasbro from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Bank of America raised their price target on Hasbro from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Roth Mkm raised their price objective on Hasbro from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Hasbro from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.36.

Hasbro Company Profile

Hasbro, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a toy and game company in the United States, Europe, Canada, Mexico, Latin America, Australia, China, and Hong Kong. The company operates through Consumer Products; Wizards of the Coast and Digital Gaming; Entertainment; and Corporate and Other segments.

