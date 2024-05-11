Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Raises Position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Free Report) by 20.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 571,665 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96,691 shares during the period. Diageo comprises approximately 1.4% of Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.10% of Diageo worth $83,269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Diageo by 20.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 353,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,753,000 after buying an additional 59,597 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Diageo in the third quarter valued at $862,000. TD Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Diageo by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the 3rd quarter valued at $838,000. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners boosted its stake in Diageo by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. BSW Wealth Partners now owns 2,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares during the period. 8.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Diageo Stock Performance

DEO stock traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.94. The company had a trading volume of 469,023 shares, compared to its average volume of 806,857. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $143.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.26. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $135.63 and a 1 year high of $183.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3,797.50.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production, marketing, and sale of alcoholic beverages. It offers scotch, gin, vodka, rum, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Chinese white spirits, cachaça, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and flavoured malt beverages. The company also provides Canadian, Irish, American, and Indian-Made Foreign Liquor whiskies, as well as ready to drink and non-alcoholic products.

