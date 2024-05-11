Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,014,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,374,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in ONEOK in the third quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Graypoint LLC purchased a new position in ONEOK during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $200,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in ONEOK by 29.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 45,015 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,855,000 after acquiring an additional 10,200 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in ONEOK by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 9,565 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $607,000 after acquiring an additional 5,044 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.13% of the company’s stock.

OKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on ONEOK from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. US Capital Advisors lowered ONEOK from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ONEOK from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ONEOK currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.58.

In related news, Director Wayne Thomas Smith purchased 2,700 shares of ONEOK stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $75.25 per share, for a total transaction of $203,175.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares in the company, valued at $203,175. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OKE traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $80.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,695,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,692,412. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $55.91 and a twelve month high of $81.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $78.71 and its 200 day moving average is $72.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62, a PEG ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 1.64.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.84 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 15.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 1st will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.95%. ONEOK’s payout ratio is 92.09%.

ONEOK declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 17th that allows the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the utilities provider to repurchase up to 4.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

