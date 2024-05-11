Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 1,981 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 63,649 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,981 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $10,034,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Walmart during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the third quarter worth $40,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Walmart during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Walmart from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Walmart to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $54.33 to $58.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.94.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, Director S Robson Walton sold 14,685,327 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.61, for a total value of $860,755,966.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 656,397,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,473,631,458.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 345,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.93, for a total value of $21,020,850.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 652,044,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,729,056,822.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,019,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,696,045,631. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Walmart stock traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $60.48. 12,356,612 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,164,416. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.34 and a 1 year high of $61.65. The firm has a market cap of $487.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.66, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $60.17 and its 200 day moving average is $56.22.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The retailer reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $173.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.85 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 2.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.57 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. Walmart’s payout ratio is 43.46%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

