Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 22,979 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 278,490 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 22,979 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $12,212,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its holdings in Comcast by 94.1% during the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 299.1% in the 4th quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 634,727 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 475,675 shares in the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 84.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Up 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.77 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $36.43 and a 12 month high of $47.46. The company has a market capitalization of $154.24 billion, a PE ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $40.89 and its 200 day moving average is $42.21.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The company had revenue of $30.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMCSA. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.60.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on CMCSA

Comcast Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.