Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 3,605 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,439 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,605 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRNA. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Moderna by 6,528.9% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 387,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,552,000 after purchasing an additional 381,808 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 477.5% in the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 483,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,091,000 after acquiring an additional 399,843 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 270,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,929,000 after acquiring an additional 43,646 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Moderna by 19.8% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,126,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,887,000 after acquiring an additional 517,683 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. bought a new position in Moderna in the fourth quarter valued at about $372,000. Institutional investors own 75.33% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of MRNA stock traded down $5.38 on Friday, hitting $117.31. The stock had a trading volume of 4,238,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,313,268. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $142.79. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.69. The company has a market cap of $44.96 billion, a PE ratio of -7.49 and a beta of 1.57.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported ($3.07) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.59) by $0.52. The company had revenue of $167.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.26 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 115.82% and a negative return on equity of 20.10%. Moderna’s revenue for the quarter was down 91.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post -7.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total value of $61,186.79. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $406,651. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO James M. Mock sold 705 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.93, for a total value of $71,860.65. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,048 shares in the company, valued at $514,542.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James M. Mock sold 647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.57, for a total transaction of $61,186.79. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 4,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $406,651. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 154,954 shares of company stock valued at $16,647,776. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moderna in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Moderna from $142.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Moderna from $143.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $91.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.89.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, and respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; public health vaccines consists of Zika, Nipah, Mpox vaccines; and infectious diseases vaccines, such as lyme and norovirus vaccines.

