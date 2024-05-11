Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,139 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 194,395 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 5,139 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $9,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of INTC. New Millennium Group LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 87.2% during the fourth quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Intel by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 938 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the period. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 42,931,290 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,966,232. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $26.85 and a 12-month high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average of $41.88. The firm has a market cap of $127.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.09, a PEG ratio of 6.79 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.57.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

INTC has been the topic of a number of research reports. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Intel from $48.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.62.

In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

