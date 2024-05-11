Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 5,201 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 25.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,002 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,201 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $3,627,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Darsana Capital Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 288.9% in the third quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 875,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,914,000 after purchasing an additional 650,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 24,922.5% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 567,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,075,000 after acquiring an additional 564,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 38.3% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 551,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,608,000 after purchasing an additional 152,799 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,640,000. 77.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Constellation Brands Stock Up 0.5 %

NYSE:STZ traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $261.95. The stock had a trading volume of 503,179 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,051,183. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $223.01 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $47.93 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $249.38.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 2nd. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STZ shares. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Argus raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $306.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Constellation Brands from $294.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $298.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total transaction of $1,056,422.25. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,420,233.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total transaction of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,512,503.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,031 shares of company stock valued at $6,043,821 in the last three months. 16.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

