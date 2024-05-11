Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 555 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 555 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VSS. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 211.5% in the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the period. Provence Wealth Management Group bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 3,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 254.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:VSS traded down $0.16 on Friday, hitting $118.23. The stock had a trading volume of 1,307,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,936. The company has a market cap of $8.50 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46 and a beta of 0.86. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $99.03 and a 52 week high of $118.74. The business’s fifty day moving average is $115.61 and its 200 day moving average is $112.26.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.