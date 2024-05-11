Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 928 Shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC reduced its position in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $2,990,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Regency Centers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its position in shares of Regency Centers by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 112,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after acquiring an additional 23,458 shares during the period. Hyman Charles D raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 60.1% in the 4th quarter. Hyman Charles D now owns 10,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Regency Centers by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,193,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,958,000 after purchasing an additional 59,490 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC increased its position in Regency Centers by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 16,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Regency Centers alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on REG. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Regency Centers in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI raised Regency Centers from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $69.00 to $71.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Regency Centers from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Regency Centers currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $70.73.

Regency Centers Stock Up 0.4 %

REG traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.57. The stock had a trading volume of 698,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,258,868. Regency Centers Co. has a one year low of $54.72 and a one year high of $68.47. The company has a market capitalization of $11.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.90 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $59.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.69.

Regency Centers Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 12th. Regency Centers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.73%.

About Regency Centers

(Free Report)

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regency Centers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regency Centers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.