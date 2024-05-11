Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Sells 9,942 Shares of The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lessened its stake in The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company (NASDAQ:GT – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 165,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,942 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber were worth $2,367,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GT. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the third quarter worth approximately $125,650,000. Electron Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,031,000. One Fin Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber in the 3rd quarter worth $15,600,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 24.9% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,774,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,348,000 after purchasing an additional 953,047 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in Goodyear Tire & Rubber by 322.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,146,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,254,000 after purchasing an additional 875,300 shares in the last quarter. 84.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. HSBC decreased their price objective on Goodyear Tire & Rubber from $16.80 to $15.90 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Goodyear Tire & Rubber from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.98.

GT traded down $0.06 on Friday, hitting $12.96. 2,105,029 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,224,829. The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company has a one year low of $11.26 and a one year high of $16.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.16.

Goodyear Tire & Rubber (NASDAQ:GT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Goodyear Tire & Rubber had a negative net margin of 3.28% and a positive return on equity of 3.41%. The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company will post 1.02 EPS for the current year.

The Goodyear Tire & Rubber Company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells tires and related products and services worldwide. It offers various lines of rubber tires for automobiles, trucks, buses, aircraft, motorcycles, earthmoving and mining equipment, farm implements, industrial equipment, and other applications under the Goodyear, Cooper, Dunlop, Kelly, Mastercraft, Roadmaster, Debica, Sava, Fulda, Mickey Thompson, Avon, and Remington brands and various house brands, as well as under the private-label brands.

