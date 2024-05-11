Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Takes Position in World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of World Kinect Co. (NYSE:WKC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 63,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,450,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in WKC. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of World Kinect during the third quarter worth about $157,793,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of World Kinect in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,874,000. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in World Kinect in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,514,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in World Kinect during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,375,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in World Kinect in the 4th quarter worth approximately $12,990,000. Institutional investors own 97.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WKC stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,506. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.04. World Kinect Co. has a one year low of $17.69 and a one year high of $26.83.

World Kinect ( NYSE:WKC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.04. World Kinect had a net margin of 0.12% and a return on equity of 6.39%. The business had revenue of $12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that World Kinect Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 25th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 22nd. This is a positive change from World Kinect’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. World Kinect’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.12%.

In related news, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,836,888.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other World Kinect news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 10,936 shares of World Kinect stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.07, for a total value of $263,229.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,988.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul H. Stebbins sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $487,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,888.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on World Kinect in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on World Kinect from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of World Kinect from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

World Kinect Corporation operates as an energy management company in the United States, the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. This segment also offers fuel management, price risk management, ground handling, dispatch services, and trip planning services, such as flight planning and scheduling, weather reports and overflight permits; payment and processing services; and operates a web-based marketplace platform.

