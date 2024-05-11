Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Free Report) (TSE:GIL) by 57.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,070,113 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 1,436,747 shares during the quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC owned 0.63% of Gildan Activewear worth $35,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 86.5% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,074 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gildan Activewear by 120.6% in the 3rd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,646 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Gildan Activewear by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,104 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 60.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,213 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. TD Securities upped their price objective on Gildan Activewear from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Gildan Activewear from $39.50 to $40.50 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $41.95.

Shares of Gildan Activewear stock traded up $0.95 on Friday, hitting $33.59. The stock had a trading volume of 853,513 shares, compared to its average volume of 643,389. The stock has a market cap of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.98 and a 52-week high of $38.87. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.13.

Gildan Activewear (NYSE:GIL – Get Free Report) (TSE:GIL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The textile maker reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.07. Gildan Activewear had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 24.00%. The business had revenue of $695.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $692.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.205 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. Gildan Activewear’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.36%.

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sports shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Glidan Softstyle, Gildan Heavy Cotton, Gildan Ultra Cotton, Gildan DryBlend, Gildan HeavyBlend, Comfort Colors, and American Apparel brands.

