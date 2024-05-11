Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC Trims Stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC cut its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,454 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $10,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GS. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 88.0% in the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 94 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. BKM Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC bought a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 55.7% during the third quarter. CNB Bank now owns 165 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Goldman Sachs Group Stock Performance

NYSE:GS traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $454.73. The company had a trading volume of 1,823,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,744,462. The firm has a market cap of $146.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.76, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $409.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $378.25. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $289.36 and a 52 week high of $458.75.

The Goldman Sachs Group Dividend Announcement

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.54 by $3.04. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $8.79 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.78 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 30th will be paid a $2.75 dividend. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Treasurer Philip R. Berlinski sold 11,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $390.64, for a total transaction of $4,550,956.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the treasurer now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,190,901.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Denis P. Coleman sold 12,680 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.43, for a total transaction of $5,001,372.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,602,947.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,330 shares of company stock valued at $11,713,578. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GS has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley raised The Goldman Sachs Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $449.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $445.00 to $485.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Goldman Sachs Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $440.57.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

