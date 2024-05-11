KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.
KVH Industries Price Performance
KVHI opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.
KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries
KVH Industries Company Profile
KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.
