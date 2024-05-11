KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday.

KVH Industries Price Performance

KVHI opened at $5.01 on Wednesday. KVH Industries has a 12 month low of $4.30 and a 12 month high of $10.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $4.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.92.

Get KVH Industries alerts:

KVH Industries (NASDAQ:KVHI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, March 15th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter. KVH Industries had a negative net margin of 14.54% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%. The firm had revenue of $31.46 million during the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On KVH Industries

KVH Industries Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new position in KVH Industries during the third quarter worth about $656,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in KVH Industries in the third quarter valued at about $135,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in KVH Industries by 13.1% during the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 92,166 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 10,679 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of KVH Industries by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 51,117 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $261,000 after acquiring an additional 17,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roumell Asset Management LLC grew its position in KVH Industries by 235.0% in the 3rd quarter. Roumell Asset Management LLC now owns 331,653 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after acquiring an additional 232,642 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.66% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

KVH Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and marketing of mobile connectivity solutions for the marine and land mobile markets in the United States and internationally. The company offers Internet and VoIP airtime services; AgilePlans, a Connectivity as a Service solution; KVH Link, a crew wellbeing content subscription service with delivery by IP-Mobilecast; and OpenNet, a KVH VSAT data delivering service for non-KVH Ku-band VSAT terminals.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for KVH Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KVH Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.