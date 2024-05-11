Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) PT Raised to $33.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.
Kyndryl Stock Performance
Shares of KD stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.27. 2,615,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,102. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.
Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl
Kyndryl Company Profile
Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Kyndryl
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/6 – 5/10
- Overbought Stocks Explained: Should You Trade Them?
- Bounce Alert: 3 Large Caps With RSIs Too Good To Ignore
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Unity Software’s Mixed Q1, But Long-Term Outlook Remains Positive
Receive News & Ratings for Kyndryl Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kyndryl and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.