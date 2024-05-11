Kyndryl (NYSE:KD) PT Raised to $33.00

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Susquehanna from $27.00 to $33.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

Kyndryl Stock Performance

Shares of KD stock traded up $0.89 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.27. 2,615,338 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,088,102. Kyndryl has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.47 and its 200-day moving average is $20.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Kyndryl (NYSE:KD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Kyndryl had a negative net margin of 2.12% and a negative return on equity of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.21) EPS. Kyndryl’s revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Kyndryl will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kyndryl

Kyndryl Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KD. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Kyndryl in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. ORG Partners LLC grew its stake in Kyndryl by 622.4% in the 1st quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Fortis Group Advisors LLC raised its position in Kyndryl by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kyndryl during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Kyndryl by 100.3% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,517 shares during the period. 71.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and zCloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

