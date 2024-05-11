Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX) Shares Up 8.7%

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 8.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.85 and last traded at $13.76. 86,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 400,374 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.66.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KYTX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Kyverna Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, March 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Kyverna Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $42.75.

Kyverna Therapeutics Trading Down 4.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.22.

In other news, major shareholder Northpond Ventures Iii Gp, Llc bought 450,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.00 per share, with a total value of $9,900,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 450,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,900,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kyverna Therapeutics stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KYTX – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 264,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,563,000. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.61% of Kyverna Therapeutics as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 18.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kyverna Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

