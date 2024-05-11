L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $218.57

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $218.57 and last traded at $218.23, with a volume of 97602 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $215.81.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $231.80.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a 50-day moving average of $210.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.61. The company has a market capitalization of $41.65 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $5.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.11 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 12.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 4th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.11%. L3Harris Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 75.32%.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 3,707 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.47, for a total transaction of $783,919.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,057,346.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 40,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.22, for a total value of $8,488,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,175 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,654,658.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 48,362 shares of company stock worth $10,261,360 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 177.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 151.6% during the 1st quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 3,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 2,325 shares during the period. TIAA Trust National Association boosted its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 4.1% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 3,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in L3Harris Technologies by 12.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,792,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,857,141,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 22.2% in the 1st quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 46,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,948,000 after acquiring an additional 8,491 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

