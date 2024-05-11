Lassonde Industries Inc (LAS) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 21st

Lassonde Industries Inc (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 9th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 22nd will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share on Friday, June 14th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 21st.

Lassonde Industries has a 52-week low of C$209.50 and a 52-week high of C$269.18.

Lassonde Industries (TSE:LAS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The company reported C$3.14 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$3.35 by C($0.21). The company had revenue of C$604.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$603.05 million.

Lassonde Industries Inc is a Canada-based company, which develops, manufactures and markets a range of ready-to-drink fruit and vegetable juices and drinks. The Company is a producer of store brand shelf-stable fruit juices and drinks in the United States and a producer of cranberry sauces. The Company operates in two market segments: the retail segment and the food service segment.

