Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Acquires 27,665 Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 916,395 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,665 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF makes up about 11.7% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.18% of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF worth $50,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Berger Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.1% in the fourth quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 7,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the period. Sonata Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 18,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,649,000. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $497,000.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:JEPI traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,980,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,489,771. The company has a market capitalization of $33.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $51.38 and a twelve month high of $57.94. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.61.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

