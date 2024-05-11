Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 12.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,196 shares during the quarter. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF accounts for 3.2% of Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $13,624,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VYM. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter worth $25,000. Halpern Financial Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Criterion Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth $49,000.

Get Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

VYM traded up $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $119.87. 720,835 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,083,945. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $98.40 and a one year high of $121.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $117.86 and its 200 day moving average is $112.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.