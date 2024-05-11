Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC Buys 1,632 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 8.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,106 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the quarter. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Comcast by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 60,650 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares in the last quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA increased its position in Comcast by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Everett Harris & Co. CA now owns 1,687,406 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $73,993,000 after acquiring an additional 121,279 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 101,182 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,438,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 115,503 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,065,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period. Finally, Altus Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 18,761 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Comcast stock traded up $0.77 on Friday, hitting $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 15,227,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,701,356. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.21. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $154.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.40, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.99.

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The cable giant reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 20.10% and a net margin of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $30.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.83 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CMCSA. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 26th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $47.25 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.60.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

